BTS x 'Baskin Robbins Korea' launches new limited edition flavor for September, 'Pink Love'!

Say goodbye to August and the berry-berry, 'Bora Bora' flavor, because 'Baskin Robbins Korea' will be releasing a brand new limited edition collaboration flavor for September!

As fans know, the boys of BTS are currently active as the endorsement models of 'Baskin Robbins Korea'. In August, the group introduced fans to their fist ever collaboration ice cream flavor with 'Baskin Robbins', 'Bora Bora'!

Now, with September around the corner, 'Baskin Robbins Korea' has officially announced the brand new flavor "made by BTS", called 'Pink Love'! The ice cream contains pastel swirls of green, beige, and pink colors, combining two unique mint flavors with a third flavor of white chocolate.

Meanwhile, the mint chocolate flavor is a topic of great debate among Korean netizens, as people often define themselves as "team mint-cho" or "say no to mint-cho" squads. Within BTS, the "team mint-cho" members include j-hope and Jungkook, while the other 5 members believe the flavor tastes like toothpaste.

Stay tuned for even more collaboration content from BTS x 'Baskin Robbins Korea'!