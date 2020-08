According to media outlet reports on August 6, DAY6 will be showcasing their first ever unit!

The band's first ever unit in 5 years will consist of members Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon. The trio is reportedly preparing to release a unit album some time toward the end of August, marking a new album from the DAY6 members approximately 3 months after the release of 'The Book of Us: The Demon'.

Stay tuned for more details on DAY6's first unit!