Cosmic Girls appear on Weekly Idol' and talk about some "legendary stories" during their promotions

Cosmic Girls appeared as guests on the August 20 episode of 'Weekly Idol', and talked about some "legendary stories" and experiences during their promotions that no one had experienced before.

Member Bona stated that the day right before their debut, she had hurt her forehead on a nail that was sticking out of a chair. She stated that the group was going around introducing themselves when she bowed, she had struck her forehead on that nail. She explained that was the reason, that she has her forehead covered in most of their debut promotion.

However, another member had another legendary happening that had occurred when the group was performing on a live stage.



Member Yeonjung raised her hand stating, "I have a legendary story" as she started telling her story.

She talked about time when she was listening to music through her wireless earphones. This was when the group was preparing to go live on stage and she was listening to music as she waited.

However, she was so absorbed in the music that she had gone up on stage with her wireless earphones and not the in-ear piece that they perform wearing.

She had gone up on stage because her manager had called the group to perform. She said she didn't even realize she had her earphones on instead of the in-ear piece until her manager looked at her with wide eyes.

The manager mouthed to her while she was performing "What is that in Yeonjung's ear?" as he anxiously watched them.







Fortunately, the girls were able to finish the performance without any mistakes but Yeonjung stated that if fans were to find the video of the performance, they can see the pink wireless headphones in her ears.

Gwanghee was amazed and stated, "Wasn't your pitch shakey without the in-ears? You are amazing" and complimented her on her singing abilities.

You can watch the full episode of the Cosmic Girl edition of 'Weekly Idol' below: