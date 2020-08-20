17

6

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 59 minutes ago

Netizens wonder if YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE will be making a quick comeback as they notice the hair color change in some members

AKP STAFF

Recently, fans of TREASURE have become excited as they spot a hair color change in some of the boy group's members.

YG Entertainment's new rookie group TREASURE made their successful debut earlier this month, on August 7th KST. Many fans were ecstatic to see their debut MV "Boy" as the group was able to finally unveil their skills to the public.

This new group set major records as the pre-orders to their debut album surpasses 200,000 copies in sales. TREASURE sold over 166,000 copies of their debut album in just one week of its release setting the record as the highest amount of records sold by a rookie group this year.

Recently, fans have discovered that some of the members of this popular rookie group had gone through an image change as they dyed their hair in a different color. These fans have excitedly discussed on social media and online communities whether the group will be making a follow-up promotion to their debut album.

What do you think about this new change in the group's look? 

2

kxk6,140 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

I really hope so to get roty they can’t lose the momentum so I hope they will come back right after that bp collab which will be mostly promoted in western countries so we won’t have to worry about schedules overlapping

2

wonder12366 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

if yes this is probably the quickest comeback in yg history! very happy about this!

