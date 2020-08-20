Netizens wonder if YG Entertainment's rookie group TREASURE will be making a quick comeback as they notice the hair color change in some members

Recently, fans of TREASURE have become excited as they spot a hair color change in some of the boy group's members.

YG Entertainment's new rookie group TREASURE made their successful debut earlier this month, on August 7th KST. Many fans were ecstatic to see their debut MV "Boy" as the group was able to finally unveil their skills to the public.

This new group set major records as the pre-orders to their debut album surpasses 200,000 copies in sales. TREASURE sold over 166,000 copies of their debut album in just one week of its release setting the record as the highest amount of records sold by a rookie group this year.

Recently, fans have discovered that some of the members of this popular rookie group had gone through an image change as they dyed their hair in a different color. These fans have excitedly discussed on social media and online communities whether the group will be making a follow-up promotion to their debut album.

What do you think about this new change in the group's look?