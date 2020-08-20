Moments that show off-screen chemistry between the actors in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’

If you’re sad that ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ is already over, don’t worry — you’re not alone. While there may not be any more new episodes to look forward to, there is a ton of behind-the-scenes content to browse through! Check out some of the moments that how the off-screen chemistry between the actors in ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.’

1. When the actors played Jenga

In this video, the iconic trio played Jenga together. However, unlike ordinary Jenga, select pieces had a sticker on the bottom. Whoever chose a block with a sticker had to complete a special mission. Fans loved seeing the candid banter between these three actors.

2. Behind the scenes clips

This video takes fans behind the scenes to when Ko Moon Young stabbed Moon Gang Tae for the first time, when Moon Gang Tae taught the butterfly hug, and more. It's hard to ignore the funny bloopers and evident chemistry between the actors!

3. A heart-fluttering interview between Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji

In this special clip, co-stars Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji interviewed each other. Seo Ye Ji's playful and flirty responses, combined with Kim Soo Hyun's adorable reactions made fans go crazy in the comment section. Their real-life chemistry was unbelievable!

4. When they played Ok or Not Ok

The three actors sat down together to play a game of Yes or Yes (which also happens to be the title of a TWICE song as pointed out by Kim Soo Hyun). All throughout the video, fans were able to see different sides of Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, and Oh Jung Tae.



