CLC is gearing up for their new comeback.

After revealing the group's new logo, the Cube Entertainment girl group dropped the official comeback poster for 'Helicopter'. Set as the title for their new single, the concept signals a modern, stylish look, based on the typography's aesthetics. This new single will be their first return since the release of "Devil" back in September of 2019.

Stay tuned for the release of 'Helicopter' on September 2 at 6 PM KST!