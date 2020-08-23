Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin deliver a sweet cover of DAY6's 'Congratulations'

Stray Kids' Han and Seungmin have covered a song by DAY6.

On August 24 at midnight KST, the two members from Stray Kids delivered an audio of their cover of DAY6's "Congratulations". Released back in 2017 during the band's rookie days, "Congratulations" is a powerfully emotional title song that had captured fans' hearts from the very beginning. As label mate brothers from JYP Entertainment, the Stray Kids members brought their vocal abilities to their own sweet cover version.

Listen to the full cover above!