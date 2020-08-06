Check out character posters of Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, & Byun Woo Seok for new tvN drama 'Record of Youth'

tvN's new Mon-Tues drama series 'Record of Youth' has unveiled an intriguing set of new character posters, featuring main leads Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok.

Through 'Record of Youth', Park Bo Gum, Park So Dam, and Byun Woo Seok intend to portray the struggles and hardships of young professionals as they face uncertainties, financial strains, and numerous other obstacles on their journey to fulfill their dreams.

The main cast's newest set of character posters below clearly highlights Park Bo Gum and Park So Dam's roles as two young professionals on two very different career paths - Park Bo Gum as a model and aspiring actor Sa Hye Joon, and Park So Dam as a rookie makeup artist Ahn Jung Ha. Alongside the two stars, Byun Woo Seok also presents a unique piece of the puzzle as Park Bo Gum's best friend and another aspiring actor, Won Hae Hyo.

Stay tuned for the big premiere of tvN's new youth romance drama 'Record of Youth', coming this September 7 at 9 PM KST.