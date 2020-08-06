SuperM to launch their first solo web reality series, 'Mtopia'

Super K-Pop group SuperM is launching their first ever solo web reality series since debut!

Titled 'Mtopia', the web reality series will be produced by SM C&C studio and will be broadcast via Wavve as well as YouTube, premiering this coming September 23. Fans can look forward to an overload of brotherly chemistry between SuperM members Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and TEN, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from SuperM's 1st full album comeback preparations, plus more!



Meanwhile, SuperM plan on returning this fall on September 25 with their 1st full album, 'Super One'.

