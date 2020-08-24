A female singer is rumored to have an unhappy marriage life

Recently, an anonymous female singer is rumored to be on the verge of a divorce.

On the recent episode of Channel A's gossip show 'Heard It Through the Grapevine' that aired on August 24, a celebrity reporter revealed that she was investigating a story about a female singer (hereinafter A) who is on the verge of getting a divorce.



The reporter stated, "What's unfortunate is that singer A is known to have a really good personality. All the staff members who worked with her always complimented her personality. She was also very popular at one time. However, she has a problem with her husband. He's very negligent towards his family and has a bad attitude so the singer revealed that she can no longer continue her marriage with him."





The reporter also revealed that singer A's husband had a lot of financial problems. The reporter stated, "Singer A said that she was not as active as before so she could not divorce the man. She was afraid of her life after the divorce. However, many people believe that it's only a matter of time. This singer once mentioned her marriage life on TV and I think many people are thinking she will get a divorce."





The reporter revealed that this singer has a child but that the singer is the solely taking care of the child without the husband's help. The reporter stated that singer A's husband is not a celebrity but is the one who is causing problems in their marriage.