Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 20 hours ago

Cha Eun Woo, Moon Ga Young, & Hwang In Yeop confirmed as lead cast of webtoon-based tvN drama 'True Beauty'

tvN's upcoming webtoon-based romance drama series 'True Beauty' has officially finalized its lead cast lineup!

First, ASTRO member/actor Cha Eun Woo has been confirmed as 'True Beauty's most pristine, perfect male lead, Lee Su Ho. Everything about Lee Su Ho is perfect from head to toe, not to mention he's perfect when it comes to grades, school, basketball, etc. However, despite the attention he receives from the masses on a day to day basis, Lee Su Ho has no interest in other people. 

Opposite Cha Eun Woo, actress Moon Ga Young plays 'True Beauty's female lead Lim Joo Kyung. Due to a severe case of inferiority complex, Lim Joo Kyung relies on makeup to mask her true identity and wears the mask of a visual 'goddess' in school. Joining these two meads as another gorgeous male lead is rookie actor Hwang In Yeop, playing the role of the chic Han Seo Joon. Despite his flawless visuals and sharp exterior, Han Seo Joon is kind and warmhearted, adding an interesting rivalry to the romance in 'True Beauty'. 

Based off of a popular webtoon series of the same name, tvN's 'True Beauty' is expected to air some time in the latter half of 2020! What do you think of the lead casting?

bunbi6 pts 17 hours ago 1
17 hours ago

Cha Eunwoo is perfect, but I'm rather disappointed in the other two that were casted. Moon Gayoung is a great actress but she doesn't give me the vibe of Joo kyung. Hwang Inyeop is alright but I feel like there were far better choices as well.

Astter_SJ29 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

He "is" Lee Su Ho, even the author designed the character looking alike him Cha Eun Woo, so it is a Big achievement that he "in real life" Lee Su Ho is in the drama!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍


