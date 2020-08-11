4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 41 minutes ago

Jenyer wears flowers in ethereal 'Birth of Love' comeback photos

4minute-member-turned singer/song-writer Jenyer (Jiyoon) has unveiled an ethereal new set of concept photos under the title, 'Birth of Love'!

Previously, it was reported that Jenyer would be returning this August 24 at 6 PM KST with a new performance single titled "Fire". The news garnered attention as this will mark Jenyer's first time releasing solo music with a choreography performance since her days as a member of 4minute. 

What kind of mood do you expect from Jenyer's upcoming new single, based on her version 'B' concept photos below?

DMV2DMZ162 pts 15 minutes ago
15 minutes ago

I wonder if the song will be an uptempo?

I like her nails. That chalky color always catches my attention when it see it on people.

