A Pink's Namjoo depicts a predatory night 'Bird' in newest solo debut teasers





A Pink's Namjoo has unleashed a moody set of 'B' version teasers for her solo debut single album, 'Bird'.

In her new teaser photos below, Namjoo gives off a stunning aura with a vivid, nighttime makeup look, dark accents like long and black fingernails, all against an ominously black background. She seems to depict the ferocious aura of a predatory night bird, preparing to pounce on her prey.

You can also catch a glimpse of Namjoo's upcoming solo debut performance in her 'B' version concept film below, while you wait for the full release of 'Bird' on September 7 at 6 PM KST.