Musical actor Seo Bum Suk tests positive for COVID19

Back on August 31, it was confirmed that musical actor Seo Bum Suk has tested positive for COVID19.

Seo Bum Suk was previously playing the role of Beethoven alongside actors Tei, Kim Joo Ho, and more in the ongoing musical 'Ludwig: The Beethoven Piano'. According to the production company of 'Ludwig', Seo Bum Suk first underwent testing for COVID19 back on August 16, after visiting an office where a COVID19-positive case was discovered. His first test results returned negative, and Seo Bum Suk was ordered to quarantine himself for 14-days while monitoring his condition for any symptoms. During his 14-day quarantine period, Seo Bum Suk noticed symptoms resembling COVID19 and underwent testing again, after which the result returned positive.

Because Seo Bum Suk was already in quarantine before testing positive, the musical company stressed that the actor had no contact with other cast members and staff. 'Ludwig' will continue to show during its regular showings with its other lead cast members including Tei and Kim Joo Ho.



