A national petition was created requesting the Korean education system to include education about racism

In the light of the recent controversy over the Uijeongbu High School parody, and Sam Okyere apologizing after posting the photos of the students on his social media, there has been a national petition created requesting the Korean public education system to include education on racism.



Recently, a petition was posted on the bulletin board of the presidential office in the Blue House. The petition was titled "Request for a detailed education on racism be included in the public school education criteria." As on August 11th at 11 AM KST, there are 4,350 people who have signed the petition in agreeance.







The person who formed this petition stated on the petition saying, "I personally don't think the students were able to think there was anything wrong with their actions. The bigger problem is that the teachers and faculty should have taught the students and guided them. However, none of the fellow students, teachers, or faculty was able to teach them."





The petitioner also continued to state, "I am making this petition in thought that the current government, which pursues human rights and justice, should provide education on various racists acts in the public school education criteria as well as other education criteria even for a short period. I hope such actions will never occur in Korea by properly educating the students on racial discrimination."

Meanwhile, the controversy occurred when a group of students parodied the Ghana Dancing Pallbearers and used the blackface in the process. The controversy heightened when TV personality Sam Okyere posted criticisms of these students on his social media. Later, Sam Okyere apologized for uploading the students' photos without their permission and was also called a hypocrite as netizens uncovered his past gestures.



