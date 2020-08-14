A British YouTuber who secretly took photos and videos of Korean women stating "Korean women are easy" has been arrested

A British man, who illegally filmed Korean women and posted on websites such as YouTube saying "Korean women are easy" was arrested overseas and repatriated for prosecution on August 12th.



According to the Cyber Security Bureau of the National Police Agency, the British man (hereafter Mr. A) took videos of women in various Asian countries, including Korea and Thailand, then distributed them through websites such as YouTube. Mr. A even took videos where he's seen sexually harassing and molesting women in places such as Itaewon and around Seoul.



It was revealed that Mr. A stayed in Korea from August to September of 2018. While he stayed in the country, he recorded women asking them for directions around touristy areas such as Itaewon and Hongdae. Mr. A even invited women to his house as he sexually assaulted women. He recorded these indecent assaults and distributed the videos online, charging 27 USD per clip.



The National Police Agency conducted an investigation following media reports of Mr. A's actions of distributing illegal videos and photos of Korean women on overseas websites. However, when the investigation began, Mr. A had already left Korea for Thailand in 2018. The police agency lost track of the man until an arrest warrant was given through Interpol. Mr. A was arrested by Danish police in November of 2019, ten months after the Interpol's search and arrest warrant was released. He was repatriated to Korea on the 31st of last month for prosecution.



To prevent further incidents, the police shut down the websites run by Mr. A and deleted 198 gigabytes of illegal clips that were stored on Mr. A's social media accounts and his cloud account.

