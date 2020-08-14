Sam Okyere appears wearing a shirt with the words "Republic of Korea"

Recently, Sam Okyere made an appearance wearing a shirt that had the words "Republic of Korea" written on it.

On August 14th, Sam Okyere made an appearance at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan to record an episode of MBC every1's 'South Korean Foreigners'.



Sam Okyere was recently under fire as he was involved in a controversy over racism in South Korea. Fortunately, Sam Okyere seemed to be in a bright mood as he waved his hand and made a V sign with his hands at the reporters at the entrance.

What caught the eyes of netizens was that Sam Okyere was seen wearing a shirt with the words "Republic of Korea" written on it. It seemed Sam Okyere was still expressing his love for the country even though he had gone through some difficult ordeal recently over the whole Uijeongbu High School controversy.

Meanwhile, Sam Okyere made his name known through the popular JTBC reality talk show 'Abnormal Summit'. Through his popularity, Sam Okyere made appearances in various variety shows and movies as he received much love from Korean netizens.