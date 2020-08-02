2Z head to the countryside in 'Let's Go for It' MV

2Z have dropped their music video for "Let's Go for It"!



In the MV, the 2Z members head to the countryside, where they perform surrounded by green mountains. "Let's Go for It" is an upbeat rock track with retro, acoustic influences, and it's about wanting to give it a go when it comes to love.



In other news, Hyunwoong recently announced he's leaving the band.



Watch 2Z's "Let's Go for It" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

