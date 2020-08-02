0

0

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 55 minutes ago

2Z head to the countryside in 'Let's Go for It' MV

AKP STAFF

2Z have dropped their music video for "Let's Go for It"!

In the MV, the 2Z members head to the countryside, where they perform surrounded by green mountains. "Let's Go for It" is an upbeat rock track with retro, acoustic influences, and it's about wanting to give it a go when it comes to love. 

In other newsHyunwoong recently announced he's leaving the band.

Watch 2Z's "Let's Go for It" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. 2Z
  2. LET'S GO FOR IT
0 181 Share Be the first to vote
Rose, Krystal, Tiffany Young, Jeon So Mi, Jessica, Nancy, Mark, Johnny, Aron, Joshua, Vernon, Bang Chan, Felix, Hueningkai
14 Korean idols with foreign legal names
2 hours ago   4   11,530
I-Land Global Vote Statistics Revealed
17 hours ago   25   9,897

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND