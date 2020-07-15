Yoo Jae Suk, Jeon So Min, & former 'Running Man' PD Jung Chul Min working on new tvN variety 'Sixth Sense'

On July 16, tvN confirmed to various media outlets that MC Yoo Jae Suk and former 'Running Man' PD Jung Chul Min are working on a new variety program!

Titled 'Sixth Sense' (working title), Jung Chul Min PD's first new series since his departure from SBS will be a combination of outdoor games and variety with the concept of mystery. Yoo Jae Suk will be heading the program, joined by 4~5 other cast members. Jung Chul Min PD is currently busy finalizing the fixed cast before filming begins in early August.

In addition, various media outlet reports also stated on July 16 that Yoo Jae Suk's fellow 'Running Man' cast members and actress Jeon So Min has joined the new cast of 'Sixth Sense'. Jeon So Min's side has yet to confirm the news to be true.

Meanwhile, tvN's 'Sixth Sense' is reportedly slated to premiere some time in late August.

