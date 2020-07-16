TREASURE's Hyunsuk & Yoshi say 'shhh' in more debut MV shoot spoilers, thrilling fans

TREASURE's Hyunsuk and Yoshi are the next members to treat fans to some juicy spoilers from the group's upcoming debut MV filming set!

Just yesterday, TREASURE's Asahi and Jaehyuk nearly gave fans a heart attack by dropping firsthand behind the scenes footage from the MV filming set, spoiling their upgraded visuals and hair styles. Now, Hyunsuk and Yoshi want to let fans in on their latest hair and style changes, and this time the spoiler clips are from the main MV shoot!

It looks like leader Hyunsuk is going for a villainous green hair color for TREASURE's upcoming debut, while member Yoshi is back to a charismatic gray blonde. Hyunsuk's spoiler clip even contains a few seconds of audio!

Can't wait to see TREASURE full debut MV soon!

