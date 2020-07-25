X1's "Flash" surpasses 100 million views on YouTube, making it the fastest boy group debut MV to do so

On July 26, X1's 'Flash' MV surpassed 100 million views on YouTube. The MV was first released on August 27, 2019, making today the 334th day since its release. This has surpassed the previous record held by TXT with 'Crown' which surpassed 100 million views in 348 days.

The group X1 was born from Mnet's idol survival program 'Produce X 101', the fourth season of the Produce 101 franchise. However, due to the rigging controversy earlier this year, the group was disbanded on January 6, 2020.

Check out 'Flash' below if you haven't already done so!