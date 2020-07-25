U-Kiss’ Soohyun talks about relationship with members and his regret for not being able to protect U-Kiss better

On July 26’s exclusive interview with Xports News, U-Kiss’ leader Soohyun talked about U-Kiss as well as his recent whereabouts.

In the interview, Soohyun revealed that the members of U-Kiss actually meet up very often. “The members would come together to have meals and talk. One of our members Hoon is currently in the marine corps, when he’s on vacation, we would gather and have meals while talking about our old stories. We keep in touch well.”



When asked what Soohyon would like to say to his fans, he talked about the comments he has received a lot of comments from Kiss Me’s (U-Kiss’ fandom) after being on ‘MMTG’, a variety show he appeared on recently. 'MMTG' is a program featuring interviews with stars in different fields, hosted by interviewer and producer Lee Eun Jae on SBS’ YouTube channel.

“After appearing on ‘MMTG’, there are many fans who were a Kiss Me messaged me on SNS and I’m honestly very happy about that. There were also messages like ‘I am now an adult, so I can support you guys better now.’, but these messages were a little too much for me. I should have worked even harder, as the leader of U-Kiss, I should have protected them even better, so I feel very regretful about this.”

Soohyun also thanks his fans, “I hope that all my fans who have been supporting us, as well as those who became fans after watching ‘MMTG’, can continue to be a Kiss Me.”

Watch the episode of ‘MMTG’ featuring Soohyun, which surpassed 2 million views in a week below!