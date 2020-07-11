Netizens are talking about who would be the visual/center if Sulli, YoonA, Irene, and Suzy were in the same group.

A post on a popular online forum gained attention for casting a hypothetical question, "Who would be the visual/center if these female idols were in the same group?" The original poster attached many different gifs of Sulli, YoonA, Irene, and Suzy and over 900 netizens shared their thoughts in the comments. Some of the comments are:

"Hands down YoonA."

"I can't pick just one.. they are all so gorgeous"

"They should take turns lol All of them are stunningly beautiful"

"Suzy or Sulli"

"I miss you Sulli..."

"If they debuted as a group I would be stanning each and all of them lol Being an individual fan would be impossible."

"I can't choose just one but one thing I'm sure about is that I would be stanning this group forever."





Check out the gifs below. Who would you pick?