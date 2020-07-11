2

Netizens talk about the top 3 moments managers have gone too far in keeping their idols safe

Netizens are talking about the top 3 moments of managers going too far in keeping their idols safe. 

On July 11th, a post on a popular online community gained attention for listing the top 3 moments of idol managers taking things too far. In the original post, titled "Top 3 times when managers have gone too far", three different groups' managers are seen violently pushing the so-called "Bootsoonies/Sasaengs" (fans who go too far with their idol obsessions, invading idol's privacy). 

Netizens are debating whether the managers have gone too far or the obsessed fans deserved the harsh treatment. Some of the comments include: 

"Well, they deserved it lol That wouldn't have happened if they didn't get up too close to their idols or stalk idols." 

"Looks like they all have anger management issues smh"

"This is just blatant violence" 

"So whose managers are they?" 

"I used to think managers are overly protective but now I understand. They probably see these hundreds of times in a week if not in a day." 

"I can't believe so many people here are condoning violence"

What do you think? 

omegateatimer196 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

Protecting is okay but straight up beating someone or destroying their property is illegal and could get them sued even if they use the but it is my job argument.

1

atinyinyourarea35 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

I just have a question, does if they hurt those fans they will pay their hospital fees ? I know and I understand that those fans are annoying, but Violence isn't a good way of resolving problems.

