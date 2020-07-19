36

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Rookie girl group Weeekly to follow-up debut activities with “Hello”

On July 20, rookie girl group Weeekly’s agency Play M Entertainment released a statement confirming that the group will be following-up their debut activities with ‘Hello’.

Play M Entertainment states, “Thanks to the enthusiastic support towards Weeekly’s debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’, the group will be continuing their activities starting from this week with ‘Hello’, a song from the same album.

Weeekly will begin their special stage activities for ‘Hello’ on music programs starting this Tuesday, July 21.

Meanwhile, Weeekly is the first girl group that Play M Entertainment has debuted in 10 years. The group has been gaining a lot of popularity, with their debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ surpassing 10 million views on YouTube a week just after its release.

5

gommo60 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago
This group has a lot of potential, I really hope the label will manage these precious gorgeous girls well

3

ydelsnsdsone0 pt 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Soojin,Zoa,Monday,Jiyoon,Soeun,Jihan,Jaehee,Weeekly

