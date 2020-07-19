Rookie girl group Weeekly to follow-up debut activities with “Hello”



On July 20, rookie girl group Weeekly’s agency Play M Entertainment released a statement confirming that the group will be following-up their debut activities with ‘Hello’.

Play M Entertainment states, “Thanks to the enthusiastic support towards Weeekly’s debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’, the group will be continuing their activities starting from this week with ‘Hello’, a song from the same album.”

Weeekly will begin their special stage activities for ‘Hello’ on music programs starting this Tuesday, July 21.

Meanwhile, Weeekly is the first girl group that Play M Entertainment has debuted in 10 years. The group has been gaining a lot of popularity, with their debut song ‘Tag Me (@Me)’ surpassing 10 million views on YouTube a week just after its release.

Check out their debut MV below!