TV personality Jo Se Ho shows off his new confident photos after losing 16 kg (35 lbs)

TV personality Jo Se Ho showed off his new image after losing 16 kg (35 lbs).

On July 28th, Jo Se Ho posted on his Instagram a photo with the caption "I want to change my profile photo, which do you think is best?" The photo was a compilation of four profile photos that he had recently taken. He numbered each profile photo for netizens and his fellow celebrities to vote on.



Jo Se Ho looked stylish and chic with his sharp jawline as he lost quite a bit of weight. His image also changed 180 degrees as he looked like a completely different person.

Many fellow celebrities including, Park Myung Soo, fashion designer Yoni, and model Irene, commented on his Instagram post.



Rapper DinDin and singer Heo Young Ji complimented Jo Se Ho saying he looks like actor Yoo Ah In in the third profile photo.