YouTuber apologizes for making a sexual comment about IU that crossed the line

Twitch streamer and YouTuber, Tubo (Yang Joo Hwan) announced his return one month after the controversy over the comment he made about IU.



On July 27th, Tubo posted a video with the title 'Meanwhile'. In the video, he bowed his head as he apologized saying, "I sincerely apologize to everyone who has been harmed and hurt by my careless actions. I also want to apologize to those who were disappointed in my actions and those whose images have been tarnished by me."

He confessed that he tried to make provocative content as he became obsessed with view counts. He also stated that he had given much thought about the direction of his channel as he took one month of self-reflecting time. He stated "All these things are my fault and I was able to look back on myself through this incident. From now on, I will put in the effort to show you my true self and bring more content in that way."







The controversy started last month when Tubo was streaming on Twitch. He was participating in an 'Ideal Type World Cup' where he chooses between two celebrities. During the broadcast, Tubo saw BJ Baik (Baik Ji Hoon) with the name 'IU' as his username. That is when Tubo made the comment "IU, I'll put it in..." as he thrust his pelvis forward. In response to this, another female BJ tapped Tumo and said "Hey!" to let him know that was inappropriate.





Since this incident, many netizens commented on Tubo's actions saying he crossed the line with that comment and actions. Other netizens stated "IU might sue you for sexual harassment.", "I'm Tubo's fan but that was wrong of him to say that.", "I get you're a fan but that crossed the line." and "IU might be hurt by your comment."





In June, Tubo uploaded his first apology video right away stating that he will take time to self reflect on his actions. He has taken time away from YouTube and Twitch for a month.



Tubo revealed he will resume uploading videos starting on August 1.