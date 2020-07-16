The reason why there are so many holes in the women's public bathrooms in Korea

An episode of the KBS TV program 'The Informants' shocked viewers after it aired on July 15th. This episode covered the story about digital sex crimes and hidden camera issues that are taking place in Korea.



In this episode, a team of informants entered into a public women's bathroom amidst the rampant sexual crimes such as filming in the women's bathroom using hidden cameras.

In particular, the broadcast drew much attention as Yeom Gun Ryeong, a professor of criminal psychology, entered the women's public restroom for the first time to inspect the security.



Professor Yeom Gun Ryeong entered the women's public bathroom near the park in Yeoeuido, Seoul. As soon as he entered, he was able to find a lot of holes that were filled in with tissues on the doors of the stalls.

Professor Yeom stated that "There is no reason for these stall doors to have holes. There are a lot of holes that are directed towards the toilet." He stated this with a voice filled with worry.

He continued to say "It's my first time entering into a woman's bathroom. Just seeing these, we can see how unsafe these bathrooms can be and how low security we have in these places" as he expressed his concerns about these "hidden camera" crimes.



