The netizen who alleged bullying from April's Naeun updates her post after DSP Media threatens to take legal action

Netizen 'A', who claimed that April's Naeun was a school bully, updated her post and revealed her feelings on an online community.

On July 23rd KST, netizen 'A' posted on 'NATE Pann' her statement after seeing that DSP Media threatened to take legal action against her claims. Netizen 'A' wrote, "I'm so shocked after seeing this...Does that mean I'm just going to get sued?".


She continued to write, "Would I be that crazy to make up lies while taking the risk of being sued?...I'll take down my writing within today. I don't think I can bear this anymore with my mental state. I didn't read the comments on purpose but saw someone say I'm a handicap and I can't bear it."

Netizen 'A' expressed her sorrows and stated, "This was an obvious outcome how they would handle the situation. I was just trying to express my sorrows and feelings of unjustness but I don't think it's right for me to take legal responsibility. I won't be able to bear it more because I'll feel more unjust. I feel it's absurd they're saying it's groundless. I really told the truth but I just don't have the evidence...sorry I'll just live on keeping my mouth shut."

Soon after, netizen A updated this post as she added "I'm not going to delete the post. You all were just scaring me saying I'm going to get sued. so I just said I would." However, netizen A's post has been deleted since then. 

Previously, netizen A claimed about alleged bullying by April's Naeun. Since the allegations, DSP Media had claimed they would confirm if this claim is true or not but DSP Media found these to be groundless rumors. They have announced they will take legal actions against the spread of false rumors.

trogdorthe8th
1 hour ago

So this person basically got caught in a lie, talked in circles, then said they were taking it down? Uh huh, okay. I hope they do actually follow through with the lawsuit. April has still not found the success they've been striving for but have slowly yet surely built up their base overtime. These kinds of rumors will follow Naeun now, and she's one of the major "bread winners" of that group. More places need to follow through with these lawsuits to show K-netizens these kinds of lies and actions cannot and will not be tolerated.

3

AFROOOO
43 minutes ago

It's never a good idea to accuse someone of something without ANY evidence.

