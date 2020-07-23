9

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

April release teaser photos of Rachel and Jinsol for their summer special album 'Hello Summer'

April is preparing to make their comeback with their summer special album 'Hello Summer'.

With a summer vacation vibe, the concept photos for the two members Rachel and Jinsol were released on July 24th at midnight KST. April has been releasing various teasers such as their story film and teaser images.

Rachel and Jinsol both seem to enjoy the summer vibe in the teaser images that were recently released. With colorful and vibrant summer outfits, the girls are ready to say 'Hello Summer'

April's special summer album 'Hello Summer' will officially be released on July 29 KST. So stay tuned for more updates!

  1. April
  2. Rachel
  3. Jinsol
Pity this flop group, their breadwinner is now irrelevant..i think they'll disband soon

A beautiful girl in a beautiful swimsuit.

