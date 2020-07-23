DSP Media denies school bullying allegations surrounding April's Naeun

On July 23, DSP Media issued an official statement of response against ongoing school bullying allegations surrounding April member Naeun.

Back on July 22, one netizen 'A' claimed that she was former elementary school classmates with Naeun, and accused Naeun of bullying her during their tutoring school days. 'A' claimed that she had crying fits at home because she didn't want to go to tutoring school, to the point that her mother even knew about Naeun.





In their official statement of response, DSP Media relayed, "After being alerted about this community post, we thoroughly checked the facts with not only our artist, but also her nearby acquaintances, and came to the conclusion that the allegations are not true. We have been collecting all evidence regarding this situation ever since the netizen first made the community post, and we have decided to proceed with legal action by hiring the aid of a law office today."

The label wrapped up with, "After today, we plan on responding with strong legal action against any spread of false rumors involving our artist. There will be no settlements."



Meanwhile, other allegations of school bullying involving April's Naeun also caused a stir on online communities earlier this week, as one netizen who claimed they were former middle school classmates with Naeun raised separate accusations.

