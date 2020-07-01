Taeyeon's homemade bracelets receive a lot of attention from her idol friends

Taeyeon of Girl's Generation posted photos of the beautiful bracelets she made on her Instagram on June 28 with the caption, "I made this bracelet."





On her Instagram post, fellow singers such as Hyoyeon, Key from SHINee, and Yeri from Red Velvet commented the colors they wanted.

Key: "Can I get one in mint color"

Yeri: "I want one in purple"

Hyoyeon: "Can I get one in the color you have on?"





Taeyeon hashtagged "Explosive sales" then a few hours later uploaded an Instagram story of three bracelets made that coordinates to the bracelet colors that were requested and each person tagged to the bracelets. She said she even added a few more marbles to the mint-colored one since it is for a male customer.

Fans are responding to her post saying "I can't believe she actually made them lol", "Can I also get one?" "It's so pretty" "The bracelets are as pretty as you are.", "You're so cute."

