Taecyeon speaks for the first time after dating rumors and apologizes to fans

Singer and actor, Taecyeon, spoke for the first time since admitting to the dating rumors and expressed his feelings.



Taecyeon posted on his Instagram on July 1. He said, "I apologize to everyone who must have been surprised and upset by the sudden news. I contemplated what I should say so I apologize for the delay."





He continued to say, "I know very well that you all worry for me and care about me. That is why I was able to continue my career with 2PM and also my career as an actor. Just as I had done before, I will give my best efforts to do everything well. Please, continue to support me. Thank you for always cheering for me even though I am lacking."

On June 23rd, Taecyeon admitted to the dating rumors through his company. His company revealed that "Taecyeon, himself, has confirmed that he is dating a non-celebrity."



Meanwhile, Taecyeon was discharged from the military service in May of last year after completing services. He recently starred in the MBC drama 'The Game: Towards Zero'. He is now focusing on the film 'Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon'.



