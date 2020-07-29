Cherry Bullet ask 'Where do you wanna go this summer?' in surprise comeback teaser

Cherry Bullet have dropped a surprise teaser image for their summer comeback.



On July 28, the girl group revealed the teaser image below on Twitter along with the message, "Where do you wanna go this summer?" along with the release date of August 6 KST. The teaser features a boarding pass with the destination "Cherry Bullet to Lullet" and a stamp that states "Cherry Airline cancelled."



Stay tuned for updates on Cherry Bullet's comeback.



