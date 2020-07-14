Simon D, Jamie, and more to be featured in Kang Daniel's album 'Magenta'

An impressive group of artists will be featured in Kang Daniel's new album.

On July 14 KST, Konnect Entertainment announced that Kang Daniel's 2nd mini album 'Magenta' will feature artists including Simon D, Jamie (Park Ji Min), Dvwn, and Yumdda. It has been previously announced that Simon D will be featured in Kang Daniel's special anniversary single, which fans expect to see included in this album.

Compared to his last mini album 'CYAN', the upcoming album 'Magenta' is expected to present an even more charming side to Kang Daniel. "This time, the concept will be rather 'intense' and 'powerful,' rather than 'refreshing' and 'vivid,'" according to the agency.

Stay tuned for the full tracklist tomorrow! Kang Daniel's 'Magenta' will be released on August 3 KST.