Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Sehun reveals that he has been receiving compliments for putting on weight recently

EXO's Sehun revealed that he has been receiving compliments lately.

On July 14 KST, EXO-SC guested on SBS's radio program 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time'. During the live broadcast, Sehun and Chanyeol updated fans with stories of their recent activities and lifestyle.

During the program, DJ Choi Hwa Jung commented that Sehun has "gotten even more handsome, with better skin and less weight." However, Sehun responded with irony that he has actually gained more weight.

"My weight has increased. I used to weigh 65kg, but now I'm at 70kg," shared the EXO member. He then revealed that he has been "receiving more compliments" ever since! 

In the studio, Chanyeol also playfully revealed how he used to be "scared of Sehun" as a trainee and that rapper Gaeko initially came up with the title "1 Billion Views". 

Recently, EXO-SC's first full-length album hit #1 on various iTunes charts around the world. What do you think of their unit promotions?

 

32 minutes ago

I'm so glad. I remembered how other EXO members would talk about how Sehun didn't eat much, even when training like crazy. So I'm happy that he's eating more and he's aging beautifully. Looks more handsome every year.

53 minutes ago

Nice. I mean you can see half a person is missing from some EXO members frames. I bet he looks more handsome now.

