EXO's Sehun & Chanyeol diss each other and reveal first impressions of each other as trainees

EXO's Sehun and Chanyeol revealed their first impressions of each other as trainees.

On the July 14th episode of 'Choi Hwa Jung's Power Time', a listener called in to ask Sehun and Chanyeol about their trainee days. Chanyeol expressed, "When I first met Sehun, he was in middle school. He really looked like a baby. Then 3 years passed by, and Sehun, who was in high school, became defiant. I was holding onto Sehun's leg in the practice room, and he got angry and pushed me away. I started getting scared of Sehun from then on."

He continued, "When I first got to the company, I saw Sehun and thought, 'As expected of SM Entertainment.' I thought he was so good-looking." Sehun responded, "I saw him while he was taking care of an instrument, and his first impression was like a good-for-nothing. The other trainees didn't think too well of him."

Chanyeol explained, "It's not that I liked that. It's that I didn't know the ways of the world too much back then. It was very different at a big agency, so I was scolded a lot. When I first joined, I was really discouraged. There were so many people who did well."

In other news, EXO-SC recently made a comeback with "Telephone", Chanyeol dropped his solo track "Nothin", and Sehun dropped "On Me".   

They've both been through so much and went through so many difficulties and yet they've grown so much as men and as artists and they're doing so amazing. Even though I don't know them, I'm so proud of who they've become and of all the wonderful things that they are doing.

aw chanyeol. i didn't know he had it so hard. i dont know why i never imagined that exo had struggles. like i was so shocked when baekhyun said he struggled and worried a lot

to me they seemed like people who could do anything. they always make everything look effortless

