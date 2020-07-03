Seventeen win #1 + Performances on July 3rd 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Weeekly debuted with "Tag Me (@Me)", Moon Xion debuted with "Mr. Lonely", Sunmi came back with "pporappippam", MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa returned with "Maria", AB6IX made a comeback with "The Answer", VERIVERY made their comeback with "Thunder", Woodz returned with "Love Me Harder", Lee Jin Hyuk made his comeback with "Bedlam", 3YE came back with "Yessir", and The Solutions made their comeback with "Dance with Me".



As for the nominees, Seventeen and IU were up against each other with "Left & Right" and "Eight" featuring SUGA, but it was Seventeen's "Left & Right" that took the win. Congratulations to Seventeen!

There were also performances by Seventeen, IZ*ONE, Golden Child, Stray Kids, Nature, CRAVITY, Weki Meki, DIA, N.Flying, and DKB.





Check out the performances below!



