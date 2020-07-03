2

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Jay Park says he plans to retire from music industry once again

AKP STAFF

Jay Park revealed his plans to retire from the music industry once again.

On July 3, the AOMG founder made the below post on Instagram along with the message, "This song really hinted at my retirement. I think I can leave without regret because I did my best." He then added the lyrics to the song "Encore" for his latest EP album 'Nothing Matters'.

This isn't the first time Jay Park has talked about his plans for retirement. In a 2018 interview, he previously stated, "I'm thinking of retiring early. It's not easy to pour energy into so many people," and in a Twitter post in April of last year, he told fans he plans to retire in a "couple years."

Stay tuned for updates on Jay Park.

View this post on Instagram

진짜 은퇴를 암시한곡. 최선을다해서 아쉼없이떠날수있을뜻 - -들어줄 때까지 외쳐 배신할 때까지 베풀어 불리해도 성공 백퍼 벽돌 유리처럼 깨트렸어 행님 형님 사장님 되고 나서 가식이 넘쳐나 yeah 차라리 편안한 건 길바닥이지 What up G 손가락 두 개 like hol’ up peace 박수칠 때 난 떠나지 그리워해줘 like B.I.G 영혼 남아 like Nipsey Hussle Flexin’ I got too much muscle 빠끄 매주 파티할 일 있어 축하주가 넘쳐나 억 단위로 들어와 난 너무나 태연하지 가던 길을 걸어가 모두를 끌고 올라와 let’s go Raise a glass 느낌이 남다르네 아주 조금 아쉽네 이대로 끝나면 서운해 Encore? Do you want more? Encore? I said do you want more? 죽음을 두려워하지 않아 Takin’ it H1GHR like 마리화나 들어줄 가치 없는 놈들이 항상 말이 제일 많아 Yuh yuh 난 계속 조용히 증명해 Like yuh yuh 상을 받고 기사도 안내 Like yuh yuh 축제하고 내 페이 기부해 Like yuh yuh 거대한 존재인데 친근해 Like Yuh 진정성 나의 필살기 전설이지 call me Ali 어느 씬이여도 MVP One of the goats my destiny 내 빈자리 채워줄 자가 생기길 바래 다들 아쉽다고 10년이나 더하래 난 그냥 빛이 되고 싶었을 뿐 The realest one in the room They say you leaving so soon Raise a glass 느낌이 남다르네 아주 조금 아쉽네 이대로 끝나면 서운해 Encore? Do you want more? I said baby encore? Do you want more? Do you? #encore

A post shared by Jay Park / 박재범 ($hway bum) (@jparkitrighthere) on

  1. Jay Park
3 4,011 Share 67% Upvoted

1

crowboy1,839 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

giving the same energy as me saying why i'm going to quit uni every second day

Share

0

Sialicious24 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I became a fan two months ago

Initially, when I got into Kpop was in 2017 through SHINee and then Jonghyun passed away. Then, I started liking iKon and BI left. I guess I'm the unlucky one. I gotta retire too.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Zico, Rain
ZICO & RAIN drop live version of "Summer Hate"
22 hours ago   5   1,092

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND