Jay Park says he plans to retire from music industry once again

Jay Park revealed his plans to retire from the music industry once again.



On July 3, the AOMG founder made the below post on Instagram along with the message, "This song really hinted at my retirement. I think I can leave without regret because I did my best." He then added the lyrics to the song "Encore" for his latest EP album 'Nothing Matters'.



This isn't the first time Jay Park has talked about his plans for retirement. In a 2018 interview, he previously stated, "I'm thinking of retiring early. It's not easy to pour energy into so many people," and in a Twitter post in April of last year, he told fans he plans to retire in a "couple years."



