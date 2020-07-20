TOO gives latest single 'Count 1, 2' the relay dance treatment in new M2 video

TOO is the latest K-Pop act to appear in their own 'relay dance' video!

On July 20 KST, the 'World Klass' boy group released the relay dance performance of their latest single "Count 1, 2" through Mnet's official M2 YouTube channel. In the video, the members are dressed in different bright and sporty outfits, showing off their own individual charms as they take turns dancing the song's original stage choreography 'relay' style. The video ends with a fun 'behind cut' series of bloopers and fun outtakes and an energetic final greeting from the group.

Meanwhile, "Count 1, 2" is the title track off of TOO's first comeback album 'Running TOOgether,' which was released on July 15.



Check out TOO's relay dance performance above!