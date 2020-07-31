Hyun Bin's label denies he's dating Song Hye Kyo again

Hyun Bin's label has denied rumors he's dating Song Hye Kyo again.



On July 31, the actor's label stated, "The rumor that Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo is dating again is completely groundless." The rumors started when a Chinese netizen posted a photo of a man and woman alleged to be Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo walking their dogs in the middle of the night.



It's difficult to confirm whether either of the actors were photographed as the picture only shows the back of two people.



Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo were confirmed to be dating in 2008 after co-starring in the KBS drama 'The World Where They Live' and broke up 2 years later. Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki's divorce was also finalized in July of 2019 after getting married in October of 2017. Hyun Bin and his 'Crash Landing on You' co-star Son Ye Jin were rumored to be dating earlier this year as well.



