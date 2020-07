On July 20, soloist Yukika unveiled the long-awaited teaser for her upcoming comeback with her 1st album 'Soul Lady'.

The soloist is best know for her citypop style with her debut with NEON. Not disappointing fans, the MV teaser for 'Soul Lady' hints on the signature citypop style.

Check out her MV teaser above and her 13-song long highlight medley below.

The soloist will be releasing her 1st full album on July 21, 6PM KST.