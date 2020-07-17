RM says he has been studying the TOEIC for fun and V shares photos of his dog as they update their fans on their daily life

On July 17th, fans were able to get an update on what the members of BTS were up to these days.

BTS is known to communicate and stay connected with fans through various social media outlets such as Twitter and Youtube. Through live broadcasts and tweets, fans were able to stay close to their beloved artists. However, BTS fans are able to be closer than ever to their artist thanks to the social network app, Weverse.

Ever since the BTS opened an account with Weverse, they have been consistently posting updates and commenting on posts created by fans.

Recently, BTS members RM and V have posted on Weverse series of photos which show a part of the daily life.

RM made the post with the caption "These dayyss" and uploaded a series of photos of him at the Han River Park. He also uploaded a photo of a page from a TOEIC exam, an international standardized test of English language proficiency for non-native speakers. RM commented on the bottom of this post that he has been studying the TOEIC for fun after ten years.

On the other hand, V posted a series of photos with his dog, Yeontan. V is seen comfortably laying on his bed with his dog in his arms as they stare fondly at each other.

V also made a post saying "We weren't able to log on much but all seven of us miss Army and you know we love right?"

BTS fans have been touched by V's and RM's post as they try hard to keep connected and update fans. Fans were also ecstatic to see their daily life outside of promoting.



