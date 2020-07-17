Girls' Generation's Instagram account accidentally trolls fans by making them believe Girls' Generation will make a comeback

Just yesterday, fans were ecstatic to believe that their beloved Girls' Generation was going to make a comeback. However, this joy was popped when the fans realized they were mistaken.

This all started when Girls' Generation's official Instagram account posted two photos on their feed. The two photos were just a light pink background without any description except for the hashtag #Girlsgeneration. Many fans got excited and speculated that these posts were alluding to the comeback of the group as they commented "SNSD comeback!", "WHAT?", "COMEBACK??"







However, their joy came to an end when SM Entertainment uploaded a new set of photos a few hours later. The fans then realized that SM Entertainment had posted two pink photos to make Hyoyeon's comeback photo fit on the Instagram page.

The Instagram page had uploaded a post of Taeyeon's solo 'I (feat. Verbal Jint) reaching 200 Million views on Youtube. Therefore they needed to fill in the extra two squares in order for Hyoyeon's teaser photo to fit perfectly.

Many fans were disappointed that these squares did not allude to Girls' Generation's comeback but they also laughed how they had mistaken the two squares as they're quite eager for a comeback.

The fans commented, "It's for their feed 😭 dear SONEs, we are clowns 😂💜.", "It’s for the aesthetic guys chill.","We ended up being excited over two squares that are there to make Hyoyeon's photo fit lol."

