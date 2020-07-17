Hwa Sa reveals that she hurt her back right before her comeback

Hwa Sa appeared on ‘I Live Alone’ and revealed that she had hurt her back.

It’s been a while since Hwa Sa made an appearance on the MBC variety show ‘I Live Alone’ but on July 17th, Hwa Sa of MAMAMOO appeared and revealed her daily life to viewers once again.

Hwa Sa woke up in the morning on her sofa just as she always does. In the interview, she revealed that she had hurt her back while dancing and had to be brought to the hospital through an ambulance. This was right before her comeback so it made fans worry and feel sad when hearing this back story.

Hwa Sa stated that she had to stay at the hospital for a week right before her comeback. She said she was supposed to start promoting on that day but wasn't able to as she expressed her sadness.

She also confessed that "The doctor said that I already have a herniated back disk. I couldn't walk or move on the first day. I was able to walk a little bit the second day. I think I feel fine unless I cough or fart. I really scream when I fart."





In the episode that aired on July 17th, Hwa Sa is seen ordering chicken soup while lying down and seems to have difficulties getting up. Hwa Sa stated, "This is when I got a lot better because I can get up. I felt really depressed every morning" making listeners feel sad.

Hwa Sa also said that she couldn't wash her hair as much. As she was watching her clip, she said, "It's been a while since I washed my hair that day." When Hwa Sa was asked how many days did she not wash her hair, Hwa Sa smiled playfully and said "it's a secret~". That's when Park Na Rae said "That means a week" making everyone laugh.

