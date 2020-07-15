Red Velvet's Irene reportedly making her film debut as female lead of 'Double Patty'

According to media outlet reports on July 16, Red Velvet's Irene is expected to make her film debut soon!

Reportedly, Irene has been cast as the female lead of an upcoming film by director Baek Seung Hwan, titled 'Double Patty'. In the youth drama film, Irene is set to play the role of a student studying to become a news anchor.

Filming for 'Double Patty' will reportedly begin in August, with aims for the movie to premiere some time later this year. Do you want to see Irene make her film actress debut?



[UPDATE] A representative of SM Entertainment has now confirmed with media outlets, "It's true that Irene will appear as a student studying to be a news anchor in the movie 'Double Patty'."

