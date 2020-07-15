WM Entertainment confirms ONF's comeback plans next month

Boy group ONF is returning with new music for the first time since competing on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom'!

On July 16, WM Entertainment confirmed to various media outlets, "It's true that ONF are currently preparing for their comeback in mid-August."

This will mark the group's first comeback in approximately 11 months, since the release of their 4th mini album 'Go Live' last October. Meanwhile, ONF members Hyojin and Wyatt recently appeared as guest panelists of Mnet's 'TMI News' aired back on July 15.

