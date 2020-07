ONF will be making their comeback on August 10.

This is ONF’s first comeback in 10 months since the release of their 4th mini-album ‘Go Live’ last October. On July 28 at midnight KST, they released a cowboy theme timeline teaser for 'Spin-Off'. You can see two members facing off with guns on a train.

The 'Spin-Off' Original Cover will be released on July 29 and more teasers will be unveiled until the eventual release on August 10. Stay tuned for more updates.