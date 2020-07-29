Check out the tracklist for rookie boy group TREASURE's debut single album 'The First Step: Chapter One'!

YG Entertainment's upcoming new rookie boy group TREASURE has revealed the tracklist for their long-awaited debut since album, 'The First Step: Chapter One'!

The single album contains a total of 2 songs including TREASURE's debut title track "Boy", composed by YG hitmakers like Choice37, R.Tee, as well as HAE and Se.A; and "Come To Me" composed by Rovin. TREASURE's rapper line members such as Hyunsuk, Haruto, and Yoshi are also seen participating as lyricists in the two songs.

Can't wait to hear TREASURE's debut single album at last, when the boys finally debut on August 7 at 6 PM KST!