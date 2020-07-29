Girls' Generation's Sooyoung to host a video chat interview with her 'archenemy' TVXQ's Yunho on 'The Sootory'



Girls' Generation's Sooyoung will be launching her very own YouTube talk show series, starting on July 30 at 5 PM KST!

On the first episode of Sooyoung's very own talk series, she'll be hosting a video chat interview with someone whom Sooyoung describes as her "archenemy" - TVXQ's Yunho!

Sooyoung and Yunho are well-known for being very good friends and sunbae-hoobaes, having trained together as SM Entertainment trainees for a long time. Reportedly, during the video interview, Sooyoung couldn't contain her laughter as she constantly poked fun at Yunho's "passion overload" character.

Make sure to tune in to Sooyoung's video chat interview with TVXQ's Yunho via her official YouTube channel, which you can subscribe to below!